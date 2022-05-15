Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.80. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.
PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.
Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.75. 1,457,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.
PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)
PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
- The Three Most Upgraded Stocks You Can Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 5/9 – 5/13
- Is Electronic Arts (NASDAQ: EA) Suddenly A Safe Haven?
- Beyond Meat Stock Value is Improving
- The Travel Sector Is Getting Upgraded
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.