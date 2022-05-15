Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to Announce $1.75 EPS

Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) will announce $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.72 and the highest is $1.80. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.41 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.95 to $7.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.40 to $8.55. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PACCAR.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.21. PACCAR had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. StockNews.com raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on PACCAR from $100.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in PACCAR by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in PACCAR by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 3,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.9% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 13,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCAR stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.75. 1,457,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,686,420. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.72. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $97.56. The company has a market cap of $29.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

PACCAR Company Profile (Get Rating)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PACCAR (PCAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.