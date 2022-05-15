Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S) to Post -$0.24 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SentinelOne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.24) to ($0.23). The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SentinelOne will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.65). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.70) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover SentinelOne.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $65.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.69 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 132.37% and a negative return on equity of 22.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.00) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently commented on S. Citigroup began coverage on shares of SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded SentinelOne to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Loop Capital cut their target price on SentinelOne from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson cut their target price on SentinelOne from $57.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.69.

Shares of S stock traded up $2.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.05. 9,404,595 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,185,544. SentinelOne has a fifty-two week low of $18.64 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.56.

In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 1,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $64,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Daniel S. Loeb sold 405,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total value of $14,592,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,576,545 shares of company stock valued at $55,009,239. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $14,532,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in SentinelOne by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 12,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 107.2% during the 4th quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in SentinelOne by 142.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 555,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,750,000 after buying an additional 326,498 shares in the last quarter. 69.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. The company's Extended Detection and Response (XDR) data stack that fuses together the data, access, control, and integration planes of endpoint protection platform, endpoint detection and response, cloud workload protection platform, and IoT security into a centralized platform.

