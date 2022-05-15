Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $442.68 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) will announce $442.68 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $450.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $432.00 million. Wintrust Financial posted sales of $408.96 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Wintrust Financial will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.88 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.00 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Wintrust Financial.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.53. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 23.67%. The business had revenue of $462.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. Wintrust Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Wintrust Financial from $120.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

NASDAQ WTFC traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $83.65. 287,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,397. The company’s 50-day moving average is $90.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.50. Wintrust Financial has a one year low of $65.66 and a one year high of $105.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is presently 19.10%.

In related news, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $91.23 per share, with a total value of $456,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,652,575.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,615,478 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $451,317,000 after purchasing an additional 75,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,336,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $495,894,000 after purchasing an additional 36,563 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,649,342 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,928,000 after purchasing an additional 69,751 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,509,105 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $227,877,000 after purchasing an additional 111,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,029,176 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,989 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

