Zacks: Brokerages Expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $564.37 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) to announce sales of $564.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for AdvanSix’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $595.90 million and the lowest is $547.50 million. AdvanSix posted sales of $437.68 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AdvanSix will report full-year sales of $2.05 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.08 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $2.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AdvanSix.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $424.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.30 million. AdvanSix had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 29.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com upgraded AdvanSix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AdvanSix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

ASIX stock traded up $2.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.38. The company had a trading volume of 223,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 186,977. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.76. AdvanSix has a 52 week low of $27.22 and a 52 week high of $57.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.35%.

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,060,670.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 330,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,130,000 after purchasing an additional 54,072 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AdvanSix in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,101,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 69,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,777,000 after purchasing an additional 37,153 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in AdvanSix by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 72,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AdvanSix by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.19% of the company’s stock.

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

