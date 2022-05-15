Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) to Announce -$0.58 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.58) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Altimmune’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.67) to ($0.50). Altimmune reported earnings per share of ($0.40) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 45%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Altimmune will report full year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.77) to ($2.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.83) to ($2.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Altimmune.

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.13. Altimmune had a negative return on equity of 41.69% and a negative net margin of 2,819.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.38) earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ALT shares. Guggenheim cut their target price on Altimmune from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Altimmune in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. B. Riley cut their target price on Altimmune from $27.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Altimmune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.28.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALT opened at $5.16 on Thursday. Altimmune has a 12-month low of $3.83 and a 12-month high of $19.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day moving average is $7.74.

In other Altimmune news, insider Matthew Scott Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total value of $225,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 2,032.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Altimmune during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 172.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,909 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Altimmune by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

