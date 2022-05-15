Zacks: Brokerages Expect Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) will report $20.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Altus Power’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $19.60 million and the highest is $20.75 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Altus Power will report full year sales of $106.09 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $104.88 million to $107.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $175.13 million, with estimates ranging from $166.80 million to $183.45 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Altus Power.

Get Altus Power alerts:

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $21.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million.

AMPS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Altus Power from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPS. Triad Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Altus Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 89.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AMPS traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.95. 583,670 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,263. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.88. Altus Power has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $11.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 10.47 and a current ratio of 10.47.

About Altus Power (Get Rating)

Altus Power, Inc operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Altus Power (AMPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Altus Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altus Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.