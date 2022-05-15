Zacks: Brokerages Expect Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $316.79 Million

Brokerages predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) will post sales of $316.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $330.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $296.72 million. Apple Hospitality REIT posted sales of $247.40 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apple Hospitality REIT will report full-year sales of $1.18 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.18 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Apple Hospitality REIT.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Apple Hospitality REIT had a return on equity of 2.67% and a net margin of 8.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on APLE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple Hospitality REIT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.75.

In related news, Director Howard E. Woolley acquired 1,670 shares of Apple Hospitality REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $17.96 per share, with a total value of $29,993.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth about $51,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 275.0% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT in the first quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.41. The stock had a trading volume of 2,821,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,350,990. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $13.83 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.16%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

