Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Posted by on May 15th, 2022

Brokerages forecast that Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:HGet Rating) will post sales of $1.29 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.35 billion. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $663.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 94.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $5.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $5.49 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $5.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.96 billion to $6.39 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:HGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.08. Hyatt Hotels had a negative return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 0.23%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.57) earnings per share.

H has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hyatt Hotels in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hyatt Hotels has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

In related news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 3,000 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.09, for a total value of $279,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark R. Vondrasek sold 900 shares of Hyatt Hotels stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total value of $72,909.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,767 shares in the company, valued at $467,184.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,152 shares of company stock worth $634,713. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,577,000. Sculptor Capital LP lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 136.3% in the first quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 1,449,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,319,000 after buying an additional 835,982 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter valued at approximately $993,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 3.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 446,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,632,000 after buying an additional 13,291 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE H traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,167,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,159,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.03. Hyatt Hotels has a one year low of $67.70 and a one year high of $108.10. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 597.19 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.89.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

