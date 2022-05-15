Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $194.06 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) to announce sales of $194.06 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lindsay’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $191.52 million and the highest estimate coming in at $196.60 million. Lindsay reported sales of $161.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lindsay will report full-year sales of $713.47 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $708.54 million to $718.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $750.31 million, with estimates ranging from $739.91 million to $760.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Lindsay.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $200.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.09 million. Lindsay had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Lindsay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

LNN traded up $1.98 on Tuesday, hitting $127.13. 59,612 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,882. The company has a 50 day moving average of $144.07 and a 200-day moving average of $143.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.53. Lindsay has a 12-month low of $118.28 and a 12-month high of $179.26.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. Lindsay’s payout ratio is 31.58%.

In other Lindsay news, insider James Scott Marion sold 1,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.01, for a total transaction of $283,989.45. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $659,965.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Lindsay by 28.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Lindsay by 84.1% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $209,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Lindsay by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lindsay during the first quarter worth $223,000. 85.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

