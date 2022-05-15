Zacks: Brokerages Expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) to Post $0.99 EPS

Equities analysts expect Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) to report earnings of $0.99 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Mercer International’s earnings. Mercer International reported earnings of $0.32 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 209.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mercer International will report full-year earnings of $3.33 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.88 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mercer International.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $592.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.10 million. Mercer International had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 37.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MERC shares. TD Securities upped their price target on Mercer International from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mercer International from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mercer International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James set a $19.00 price target on shares of Mercer International and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Mercer International from $16.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.90.

Shares of Mercer International stock opened at $14.85 on Friday. Mercer International has a 52-week low of $9.51 and a 52-week high of $17.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.03 million, a P/E ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 28th. Mercer International’s dividend payout ratio is 7.85%.

In other news, major shareholder Peter R. Kellogg bought 7,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.76 per share, for a total transaction of $98,252.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Mercer International by 10.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 6,111 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 75,845 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 27,458 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Mercer International in the 1st quarter worth about $152,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Mercer International by 87.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 112,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 52,741 shares during the last quarter. 75.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

