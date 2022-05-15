Zacks: Brokerages Expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to Post $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) to post $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.49. Park Hotels & Resorts reported earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 331.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full year earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.59 to $2.38. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $479.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.53 million. Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 19.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.37%. The business’s revenue was up 190.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on PK shares. TheStreet upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Park Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.86.

NYSE PK traded up $0.78 on Tuesday, hitting $18.41. 3,665,002 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,231,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.81. Park Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $22.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -2.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 647.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 289,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,648,000 after purchasing an additional 250,500 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth $362,000. Marlowe Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 102.7% during the 1st quarter. Marlowe Partners LP now owns 283,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,543,000 after purchasing an additional 143,837 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 76.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 48,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 21,231 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,685,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,447,000 after buying an additional 91,966 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Park Hotels & Resorts (Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.