Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AdvanSix Inc. is a producer and supplier of Nylon 6 materials. The company’s polymer resin sold under the Aegis(R) brand to produce engineered plastics, fibers, filaments and films which in turn used in end products such as automotive and electronic components, carpets, sports apparel, fishing nets and food as well as industrial packaging. AdvanSix also produces caprolactam, the main feedstock for producing nylon; Caprannylon film(R); Sulf-N (R) ammonium sulfate fertilizers and chemical intermediates, including phenol, acetone, and Nadone (R) cyclohexanone. AdvanSix Inc. is based in Morris Plains, United States. “

Get AdvanSix alerts:

ASIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $64.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

Shares of ASIX opened at $46.38 on Wednesday. AdvanSix has a fifty-two week low of $27.22 and a fifty-two week high of $57.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.34.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.01). AdvanSix had a return on equity of 29.76% and a net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $424.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AdvanSix will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. AdvanSix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.35%.

In other AdvanSix news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.55, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,060,670.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,104,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,530,000 after purchasing an additional 70,388 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,374,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,241,000 after purchasing an additional 28,993 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvanSix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,153,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of AdvanSix by 2,306.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 596,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,295,000 after purchasing an additional 571,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdvanSix by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 471,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,978 shares during the period. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AdvanSix (Get Rating)

AdvanSix Inc manufactures and sells polymer resins in the United States and internationally. It offers Nylon 6, a polymer resin, which is a synthetic material used to produce fibers, filaments, engineered plastics and films. The company also provides caprolactam to manufacture polymer resins; ammonium sulfate fertilizers to distributors, farm cooperatives, and retailers; and acetone that are used in the production of adhesives, paints, coatings, solvents, herbicides, and engineered plastic resins, as well as other intermediate chemicals, including phenol, alpha-methyl styrene, cyclohexanone, methyl ethyl ketoxime, acetaldehyde oxime, 2-pentanone oxime, cyclohexanol, sulfuric acid, ammonia, and carbon dioxide.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AdvanSix (ASIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AdvanSix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AdvanSix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.