Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) to Sell

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on discovering and developing novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis. The company’s lead product consist PLN-74809 and PLN-1474 which are in clinical stage. Pliant Therapeutics Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pliant Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

NASDAQ PLRX opened at $4.92 on Friday. Pliant Therapeutics has a one year low of $3.96 and a one year high of $33.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.04.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 45.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 17.9% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 25.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives grew its position in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 78.1% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

