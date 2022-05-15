Zacks Investment Research Downgrades The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The Weir Group PLC provides engineering solutions. The company’s operating segment consists of Minerals, Oil & Gas and Flow Control. Oil & Gas segment provides products and service solutions to upstream, production, transportation, refining and related industries. Flow Control segment designs and manufactures valves and pumps. Minerals segment offers provision of slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support. It also provides specialist support services to the global power generation, industrial and oil and gas sectors. The Weir Group PLC is headquartered in Glasgow, the United Kingdom. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 1,915 ($23.61) to GBX 2,020 ($24.90) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,240 ($27.62) to GBX 2,190 ($27.00) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Weir Group from GBX 2,150 ($26.51) to GBX 2,160 ($26.63) in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of The Weir Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $1,706.60.

Shares of WEGRY opened at $9.22 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.36. The Weir Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0652 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment worldwide. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets.

