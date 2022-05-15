Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mynaric (NASDAQ:MYNA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mynaric AG is a developer and manufacturer of laser communication products for air and spaceborne applications principally in government and commercial markets. Mynaric AG is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Mynaric from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

MYNA opened at $9.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17. Mynaric has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mynaric by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 524,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,291,000 after acquiring an additional 131,295 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $890,000. Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $797,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in Mynaric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $500,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Mynaric AG engages in developing and manufacturing advanced laser communication technology for long-distance wireless data transmission between moving objects for terrestrial, airborne, and space applications in Germany and internationally. The company offers CONDOR, an optical inter-satellite link flight terminal for satellite-to-satellite communications in space; and HAWK, an airborne flight terminal for air-to-air and air-to-ground links of airborne vehicles.

