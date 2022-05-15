Zacks Investment Research Lowers New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Jersey Resources Corporation is an energy services holding company that, through its subsidiaries, provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. NJR is composed of five primary businesses: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR’s principal subsidiary, operates and maintains the natural gas transportation and distribution infrastructure to serve the customers. NJR Clean Energy Ventures invests in, owns and operates solar and onshore wind projects. NJR Energy Services manages a diversified portfolio of natural gas transportation and storage assets and provides physical natural gas services and customized energy solutions. NJR Midstream serves customers from local distributors and producers to electric generators and wholesale marketers. NJR Home Services provides service contracts as well as heating, central air conditioning, water heaters, standby generators, solar and other indoor and outdoor comfort products. “

NJR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised New Jersey Resources from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut New Jersey Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on New Jersey Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE NJR opened at $44.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.58. The company has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 44.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. New Jersey Resources has a twelve month low of $34.41 and a twelve month high of $47.50.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $912.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $877.88 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New Jersey Resources will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.47%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,538,078 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,874,000 after buying an additional 266,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,757,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $493,331,000 after buying an additional 111,403 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,887,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $368,042,000 after buying an additional 111,859 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in New Jersey Resources by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,629,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Storage and Transportation. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated natural gas utility services to approximately 564,000 residential and commercial customers throughout Burlington, Middlesex, Monmouth, Morris, Ocean, and Sussex counties in New Jersey; provides capacity and storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

