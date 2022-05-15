Zacks Investment Research Lowers Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Skillz Inc. provides mobile games platform which connects players. The company’s platform helps developers build franchises by enabling social competition in their games. Skillz Inc., formerly known as Flying Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Skillz from $25.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Skillz from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Skillz from $12.00 to $2.50 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Skillz from $16.00 to $3.50 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Skillz from $12.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.44.

Shares of SKLZ opened at $1.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a current ratio of 7.12. The company has a market capitalization of $745.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.01. Skillz has a fifty-two week low of $1.39 and a fifty-two week high of $24.88.

Skillz (NYSE:SKLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $93.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.87 million. Skillz had a negative return on equity of 42.74% and a negative net margin of 70.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Skillz will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jerome Leon Bruckheimer acquired 101,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $248,988.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harry Sloan acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.27 per share, with a total value of $227,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 27.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 24,089,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,225,000 after purchasing an additional 5,253,320 shares during the last quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 21,632,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,943,000 after purchasing an additional 366,338 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillz during the first quarter worth about $48,225,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,475,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,425,000 after purchasing an additional 574,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Skillz by 125.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,055,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,023,000 after purchasing an additional 7,832,795 shares during the last quarter. 44.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Skillz Inc operates a mobile games platform that connects players in fair, fun, and meaningful competition. The company primarily develops and supports a proprietary online-hosted technology platform that enables independent game developers to host tournaments and provide competitive gaming activity to end-users worldwide.

