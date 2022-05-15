Zacks Investment Research Lowers Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stereotaxis (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Stereotaxis designs, manufactures and markets an advanced cardiology instrument control system for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of coronary artery disease and arrhythmias. The Stereotaxis System is designed to allow physicians to navigate catheters, guidewires and stent delivery devices through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites. “

Shares of STXS opened at $1.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $139.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.35 and a beta of 1.74. Stereotaxis has a fifty-two week low of $1.72 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 39.69% and a negative return on equity of 37.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stereotaxis will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 94.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 269,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 130,494 shares during the last quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 40.3% in the third quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 772,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,156,000 after purchasing an additional 221,770 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth approximately $57,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Stereotaxis by 345.6% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Stereotaxis in the third quarter worth approximately $959,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets robotic systems, instruments, and information systems for the interventional laboratory in the United States and internationally. Its robotic magnetic navigation (RMN) systems include the Genesis RMN and Niobe systems, which enable physicians to complete complex interventional procedures by providing image-guided delivery of catheters and guidewires through the blood vessels and chambers of the heart to treatment sites.

