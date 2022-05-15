Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Banco Macro Bansud is a leading bank in Argentina. With the most extensive private-sector branch network in the country, Banco Marco provides standard banking products and services to a nationwide customer base. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.13.

BMA stock opened at $15.51 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.03. Banco Macro has a 12 month low of $12.06 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The company has a market cap of $991.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.83. Banco Macro had a net margin of 9.51% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The firm had revenue of $462.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.58 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Banco Macro will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $98,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth $244,000. Institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

