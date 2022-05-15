Zacks Investment Research Upgrades OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) to “Hold”

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Get OncoCyte alerts:

OCX has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $3.10 to $1.80 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.98.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a twelve month low of $1.09 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 877.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.42%. Research analysts anticipate that OncoCyte will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Cavan M. Redmond purchased 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $47,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 6,003,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984,990.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,417.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390. Company insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,993,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,834,000 after acquiring an additional 624,410 shares during the period. Broadwood Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 3.4% during the third quarter. Broadwood Capital Inc. now owns 17,349,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,766,000 after acquiring an additional 573,461 shares during the period. Defender Capital LLC. raised its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 15.6% during the first quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 2,562,130 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after acquiring an additional 345,330 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in OncoCyte by 102.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 251,393 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 126,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile (Get Rating)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.