Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Replimune Group, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes oncolytic immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer diseases. The company’s product pipeline consists of RP1, RP2 & RP3 which are in clinical stage. Replimune Group, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on REPL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $51.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Replimune Group from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Replimune Group currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.33.

REPL opened at $14.83 on Friday. Replimune Group has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 23.39, a quick ratio of 23.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.10.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Iv L.P. Omega sold 16,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.42, for a total value of $254,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 40.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Replimune Group, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

