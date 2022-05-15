Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN) to “Strong-Buy”

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $0.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 15.45% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Sesen Bio Inc. is a late-stage company developing next-generation antibody-drug conjugate therapies for patients with cancer. The company’s product portfolio includes Vicinium(TM) which is in its clinical trial, treats high-grade non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. Sesen Bio Inc., formerly known as Eleven Biotherapeutics, is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sesen Bio in a report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

SESN opened at $0.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.39 million, a PE ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.76. Sesen Bio has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $6.04.

Sesen Bio (NASDAQ:SESN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.00 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sesen Bio will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sesen Bio during the first quarter worth $276,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,694,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,652,000 after purchasing an additional 328,020 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 8.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 642,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 49,135 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 26.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 24,568 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sesen Bio by 44.1% during the first quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 65,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sesen Bio, Inc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on designing, engineering, developing, and commercializing targeted fusion protein therapeutics (TFPTs) for the treatment patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates include Vicineum, a locally-administered targeted fusion protein that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of bacillus Calmette-Guérin (BCG)-unresponsive non-muscle invasive bladder cancer; to treat non-muscle invasive carcinoma in situ of the bladder in patients previously treated with BCG; and for the treatment of squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck, as well as VB6-845d, a product candidate for use in the treatment of various types of an anti-epithelial cell adhesion molecule-positive solid tumors.

