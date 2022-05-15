Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “The Trade Desk, Inc. is a provider of technology platform for advertising. The company through self-service, cloud-based platform, ad buyers create, manage and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns which includes display, video, audio, native and social, on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices and connected TV. It operates primarily in the United States, Europe and Asia. The Trade Desk, Inc. is headquartered in Ventura, CA. “
TTD has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Trade Desk in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their target price on Trade Desk from $105.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.28.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.28 million. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The business’s revenue was up 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trade Desk will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.
In related news, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 6,084 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $441,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric B. Paley sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $623,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,778,114 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Trade Desk by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,953,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $204,532,000 after acquiring an additional 7,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Trade Desk Company Profile (Get Rating)
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
