Zeepin (ZPT) Reaches Market Cap of $133,734.53

Zeepin (ZPT) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 15th. Zeepin has a total market cap of $133,734.53 and approximately $2,017.00 worth of Zeepin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zeepin has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. One Zeepin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.64 or 0.00181864 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003236 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $154.95 or 0.00502052 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00036872 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55,016.11 or 1.78257146 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Mad Viking Games (MVG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004578 BTC.

About Zeepin

Zeepin’s genesis date was January 18th, 2018. Zeepin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Zeepin is medium.com/@zeepin . Zeepin’s official Twitter account is @zeepinchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zeepin is /r/zeepin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Zeepin is www.zeepin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeepin is a decentralized innovation community, is dedicated to promoting highly efficient circulation of innovation assets. Zeepin aims to create a fair and efficient creative ecosystem, which can be understood as a public facility in the blockchain field and has various kinds of tools (dApp) anyone can use. The ZPT token is a NEO-based token that will serve as the utility token and currency of the ecosystem. “

Zeepin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeepin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zeepin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zeepin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

