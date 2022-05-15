Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Purchased by Rafferty Asset Management LLC

Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) by 73.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 65,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZNTL. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $79,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Dimitris Voliotis sold 601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total value of $30,188.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 4,688 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.26, for a total transaction of $235,618.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 122,836 shares of company stock valued at $5,854,830. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $20.53 on Friday. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.33 and a 1-year high of $87.19. The stock has a market cap of $957.31 million, a PE ratio of -5.33 and a beta of 2.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.54.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ZNTL shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.11.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate includes the ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors; Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors as a monotherapy and in an ongoing Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase 2 monotherapy trial for a tumor agnostic, predictive biomarker.

