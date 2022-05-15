ZENZO (ZNZ) Price Hits $0.0067 on Major Exchanges

ZENZO (ZNZ) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 15th. Over the last week, ZENZO has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. ZENZO has a total market capitalization of $197,909.64 and $376.00 worth of ZENZO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZENZO coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $35.05 or 0.00115587 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000636 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00022603 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017542 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001542 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.34 or 0.00301240 BTC.

About ZENZO

ZNZ is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Xevan

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2018. ZENZO’s total supply is 83,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,667,006 coins. The official website for ZENZO is www.zenzo.io. The Reddit community for ZENZO is https://reddit.com/r/ZENZO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZENZO’s official Twitter account is @zenzo_ecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ZENZO is medium.com/@zenzo_ecosystem.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZENZO is an all-encompassing ecosystem designed specifically for gamers and game developers. The foundation is the dedicated Proof of Stake gaming blockchain, known as ZENZO Blockchain. The multi-faceted driving force within this network is the ZENZO Coin, known as ZNZ. “

Buying and Selling ZENZO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZENZO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZENZO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZENZO using one of the exchanges listed above.

