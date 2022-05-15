Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY) Plans $0.49 Dividend

Zijin Mining Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:ZIJMY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 14th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a dividend of 0.4948 per share on Monday, July 18th. This represents a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th.
Shares of OTCMKTS ZIJMY opened at $24.01 on Friday. Zijin Mining Group has a 12 month low of $23.75 and a 12 month high of $33.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.67.
