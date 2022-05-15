Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Purchased by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 895.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,688 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $4,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZM. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter worth $418,128,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,668,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,035 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,268,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,356 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $308,306,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,384,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,793,252,000 after purchasing an additional 742,240 shares during the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ZM. TheStreet raised Zoom Video Communications from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler cut Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research cut Zoom Video Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.44.

ZM traded up $9.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $94.84. 5,678,919 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,005,974. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $107.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.85. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 33.54%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.73, for a total transaction of $207,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,068 shares in the company, valued at $9,031,563.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,830 shares of company stock valued at $7,010,203 over the last quarter. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.