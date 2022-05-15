Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Zosano Pharma (NASDAQ:ZSAN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.75) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Zosano Pharma had a negative return on equity of 80.12% and a negative net margin of 3,812.10%.

ZSAN stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $1.90. The company had a trading volume of 105,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,169. Zosano Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.33 and a 1 year high of $37.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.62 and its 200 day moving average is $13.19. The company has a market cap of $9.31 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.30.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ZSAN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Zosano Pharma in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group cut Zosano Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zosano Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Zosano Pharma by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,148,907 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 818,272 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zosano Pharma by 263.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 146,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 105,999 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zosano Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000.

Zosano Pharma Corporation, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing therapeutics and other bioactive molecules to patients suffering from migraine using its transdermal microneedle system. Its lead product candidate is Qtrypta (M207), a proprietary formulation of zolmitriptan used for the acute treatment of migraine.

