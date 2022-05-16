-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CalAmp Corp. (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CalAmp’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). CalAmp posted earnings per share of $0.08 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 162.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CalAmp will report full year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.48 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CalAmp.

CalAmp (NASDAQ:CAMP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $68.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.44 million. CalAmp had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. CalAmp’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CalAmp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on CalAmp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on CalAmp from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ CAMP traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.55. The company had a trading volume of 4,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,147. The company has a market capitalization of $200.12 million, a PE ratio of -6.86 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. CalAmp has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $14.51.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in CalAmp by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,984 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $40,431,000 after purchasing an additional 20,623 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. lifted its position in CalAmp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 3,565,743 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,066,000 after acquiring an additional 56,058 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CalAmp during the first quarter worth approximately $12,958,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in CalAmp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,680,351 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,283,000 after acquiring an additional 74,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in CalAmp by 2.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,670,459 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $12,211,000 after acquiring an additional 43,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

CalAmp Corp., a connected intelligence company, provides leverages a data-driven solutions ecosystem to people and organizations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software & Subscription Services and Telematics Products.

