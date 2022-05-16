$0.14 EPS Expected for Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) to post $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Datto’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.16. Datto posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 17.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Datto will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.58. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Datto.

Datto (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a return on equity of 3.65% and a net margin of 6.84%.

MSP has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair cut Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Northland Securities lowered Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Datto from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.44.

In related news, CFO John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edward Mccloskey sold 24,630 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $854,414.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 459,882 shares of company stock valued at $13,398,569 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new stake in Datto in the first quarter valued at $7,592,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Datto by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 386,497 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,327,000 after acquiring an additional 17,916 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Datto by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 46,407 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Datto by 172.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Owls Nest Partners IA LLC raised its holdings in Datto by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Owls Nest Partners IA LLC now owns 901,583 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $24,090,000 after buying an additional 30,290 shares during the period. 88.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MSP traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.40. The stock had a trading volume of 42,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,430. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 128.47, a PEG ratio of 13.59 and a beta of -0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.68. Datto has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

