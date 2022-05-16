-$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:AGRI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for AgriFORCE Growing Systems’ earnings. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AgriFORCE Growing Systems will report full year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.09) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AgriFORCE Growing Systems.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $2.77. The stock had a trading volume of 93,046,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,424,285. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. AgriFORCE Growing Systems has a 12 month low of $1.12 and a 12 month high of $8.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.21.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the third quarter valued at $37,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AgriFORCE Growing Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd., an agriculture-focused technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of plant-based ingredients and products for businesses and consumers that deliver healthier and nutritious solutions. It also engages in the real estate holding and development activities; provision of management advisory services; and intellectual property development activities.

