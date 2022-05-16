$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) This Quarter

Analysts expect PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for PG&E’s earnings. PG&E posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that PG&E will report full year earnings of $1.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.10. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover PG&E.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 1.21%. The business’s revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on PG&E in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.67.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $722,400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 377,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,032,823.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,808,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,775,000 after acquiring an additional 322,300 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 133,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 18,644 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 18,055 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of PG&E by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 55,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 12,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PCG traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.79. 17,544,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,356,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 168.45, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.18. PG&E has a twelve month low of $8.24 and a twelve month high of $13.19.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

