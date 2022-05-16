$0.52 EPS Expected for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.52 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.49. Bath & Body Works reported earnings of $1.25 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 58.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works will report full year earnings of $4.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.83. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.04 to $5.98. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bath & Body Works.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.32%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. Bath & Body Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS.

BBWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Bath & Body Works from $81.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays dropped their target price on Bath & Body Works from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $91.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $69.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.89.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 119.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 361.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bath & Body Works stock traded down $2.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $48.41. 8,584,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,534,647. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.58. Bath & Body Works has a 52-week low of $44.17 and a 52-week high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

