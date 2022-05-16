$0.63 EPS Expected for VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.63 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for VSE’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.68. VSE reported earnings of $0.60 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that VSE will report full year earnings of $2.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.54 to $4.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for VSE.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $231.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.90 million. VSE had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 1.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have issued reports on VSEC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of VSE from $72.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on VSE in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on VSE from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered VSE from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, VSE has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.83.

Shares of VSE stock traded down $0.87 during trading on Monday, hitting $39.15. 19,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,900. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03. The firm has a market cap of $500.34 million, a P/E ratio of 55.14 and a beta of 1.45. VSE has a 52-week low of $39.00 and a 52-week high of $65.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 12th. VSE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of VSE by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 609,262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,081,000 after acquiring an additional 76,295 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth about $4,431,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 260.0% during the third quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,009,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in VSE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,389,000. 80.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal and Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services.

