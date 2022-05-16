$0.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.97 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Strategic Education’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.88 and the highest is $1.06. Strategic Education posted earnings per share of $1.55 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Strategic Education will report full-year earnings of $3.06 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.17. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Strategic Education.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.20). Strategic Education had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

STRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Strategic Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

In other Strategic Education news, Chairman Robert S. Silberman acquired 13,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.24 per share, for a total transaction of $783,180.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRA. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 694,279.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after purchasing an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 229.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,934 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 549.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,476 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $14,335,000 after acquiring an additional 159,448 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 159.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 953 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Strategic Education by 1.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 51,738 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STRA traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.43. The stock had a trading volume of 93,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,803. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.77. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.51. Strategic Education has a 52-week low of $48.01 and a 52-week high of $83.34.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 110.09%.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. It operates through three segments: U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services. The company operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

