$1.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $1.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Prologis’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.14. Prologis reported earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Prologis will report full-year earnings of $5.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $5.18. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Prologis.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 77.08% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Prologis’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $172.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.42.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $7,305,771.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Highland Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 18,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Prologis by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its position in shares of Prologis by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its position in Prologis by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.53% of the company’s stock.

PLD stock traded down $2.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.70. The stock had a trading volume of 64,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,546,352. The firm has a market cap of $93.05 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Prologis has a 12-month low of $113.39 and a 12-month high of $174.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $156.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.33%.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

