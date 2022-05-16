-$1.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($1.37) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($0.25). GameStop reported earnings per share of ($0.45) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 204.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full year earnings of ($4.93) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.52) to ($2.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.32) to ($1.68). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($2.70). GameStop had a negative net margin of 6.34% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on GameStop from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Alain Attal bought 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.91 per share, with a total value of $194,865.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Diana Saadeh-Jajeh sold 743 shares of GameStop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $92,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GME. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 23.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in GameStop by 14.7% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 3.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 15.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in GameStop by 3.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 38.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GME traded down $6.27 on Wednesday, hitting $92.12. The company had a trading volume of 77,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,217. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.43. GameStop has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $344.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of -1.10.

About GameStop (Get Rating)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its e-commerce properties and various stores in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.