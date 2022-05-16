$10.49 Billion in Sales Expected for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) will announce $10.49 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for AstraZeneca’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $10.68 billion and the lowest is $10.31 billion. AstraZeneca posted sales of $8.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AstraZeneca will report full-year sales of $44.03 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $43.69 billion to $44.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $46.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $46.19 billion to $47.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AstraZeneca.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 26.29% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AstraZeneca from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AstraZeneca from GBX 9,000 ($110.95) to £110 ($135.60) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £102 ($125.74) to £111 ($136.83) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AstraZeneca from £105 ($129.44) to £115 ($141.77) in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7,223.13.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 20.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, reaching $64.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,590,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,554,905. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average of $60.83. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $199.84 billion, a PE ratio of -201.52, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.45.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

