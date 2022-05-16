10,000 Shares in Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG) Acquired by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Health Group, Inc. (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Provenire Capital LLC raised its position in Bright Health Group by 19.1% during the third quarter. Provenire Capital LLC now owns 59,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Bright Health Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $857,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Bright Health Group by 7.5% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 59,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,170 shares in the last quarter.

In other Bright Health Group news, Director Manuel Kadre purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.09 per share, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of Bright Health Group stock opened at $1.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.19. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. Bright Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $17.93.

Bright Health Group (NYSE:BHG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Bright Health Group had a negative return on equity of 77.69% and a negative net margin of 27.15%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bright Health Group, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Bright Health Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Bright Health Group from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Bright Health Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.32.

Bright Health Group, Inc, a healthcare company, provides health insurance policies in the United States. It operates in two segments, NeueHealth and Bright HealthCare. The NeueHealth segment delivers virtual and in-person clinical care services to patients under contracts through its owned and affiliated primary care clinics.

