10,775 Shares in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Acquired by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Separately, Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 4th quarter worth $3,268,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:PONO opened at $10.05 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.06. Pono Capital Corp. has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.10.

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.