1,089 Shares in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Bought by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Shares of SKYY opened at $69.76 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $62.66 and a 12 month high of $119.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $82.33 and its 200-day moving average is $94.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.083 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.