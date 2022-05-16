10,933 Shares in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Bought by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,933 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 141.4% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 140 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the period. 73.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NSC. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $299.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $313.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $356.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $309.41.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director Steven F. Leer sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.51, for a total transaction of $185,857.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.70, for a total transaction of $256,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE NSC traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $247.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,664. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $274.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $238.62 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.36.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to buy up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

