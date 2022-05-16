11,188 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Purchased by Stonegate Investment Group LLC

Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,188 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,445,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,602 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 948 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 13,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,322,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,159 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 923,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $447,607,000 after acquiring an additional 21,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

AVGO traded down $5.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $582.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,418,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,498,681. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $425.70 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $594.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $591.05. The company has a market capitalization of $237.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.61 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 27.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 32.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.50%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AVGO. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $710.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $680.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $665.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $672.48.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 68 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $582.50 per share, for a total transaction of $39,610.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 2,520 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $619.89, for a total value of $1,562,122.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,273 shares of company stock worth $18,818,718 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

About Broadcom (Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.