13,046 Shares in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Purchased by Guardian Capital LP

Guardian Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 225.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 221.6% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HR stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $28.38. The stock had a trading volume of 34,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,222,106. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $25.60 and a fifty-two week high of $33.77. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.00 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.07.

Healthcare Realty Trust ( NYSE:HR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $142.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.30 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.94% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 221.43%.

A number of brokerages have commented on HR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.40.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

