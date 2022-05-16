$15.15 Million in Sales Expected for Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) will post $15.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $15.70 million and the lowest is $14.60 million. Greenbrook TMS reported sales of $13.71 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full year sales of $60.00 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $62.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.90 million, with estimates ranging from $63.40 million to $72.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Greenbrook TMS (NASDAQ:GBNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. Greenbrook TMS had a negative net margin of 47.42% and a negative return on equity of 189.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GBNH. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bloom Burton restated a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrook TMS in a report on Monday, April 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Greenbrook TMS to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Clarus Securities reduced their target price on shares of Greenbrook TMS from C$8.25 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.32.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBNH. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 223,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS during the third quarter worth approximately $109,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 365.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 64,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 50,418 shares during the last quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Greenbrook TMS by 80.0% during the third quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,339,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Greenbrook TMS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GBNH traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.23. 338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,556. Greenbrook TMS has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $13.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26.

Greenbrook TMS Inc, together with its subsidiaries, controls and operates a network of outpatient mental health services centers in the United States. Its centers specialize in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation (TMS) therapy, an FDA-cleared non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder and other mental health disorders, as well as related psychiatric services.

