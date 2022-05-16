155 Shares in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Acquired by Confluence Wealth Services Inc.

Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $400,884,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 894,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $580,778,000 after buying an additional 556,871 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,207,201 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $783,606,000 after buying an additional 553,517 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,480,958 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,610,414,000 after buying an additional 352,766 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ServiceNow in the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $664.74.

In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at $81,555.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 18,849 shares of company stock worth $10,505,718 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

NOW stock opened at $452.65 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $516.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.42. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 52 week low of $406.47 and a 52 week high of $707.60. The company has a market capitalization of $90.74 billion, a PE ratio of 411.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.