$16.14 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) will announce sales of $16.14 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.00 million to $45.72 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $28.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $47.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $109.51 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $50.15 million, with estimates ranging from $30.00 million to $85.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.08). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 42.97% and a negative net margin of 215.16%.

Several research firms have recently commented on STRO. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $30.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sutro Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

In related news, CEO William J. Newell acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $77,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 402,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,308,000 after buying an additional 39,828 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $665,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $319,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,649 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sutro Biopharma by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 3,732,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,605 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.74. The company had a trading volume of 664,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 572,952. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.90 and a quick ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $222.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11. Sutro Biopharma has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.48.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF+.The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

