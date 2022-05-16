1,600 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 571.1% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 963.6% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER stock opened at $107.35 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $112.01 and a 200 day moving average of $131.42. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $98.64 and a 1 year high of $168.91.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.10. Teradyne had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business had revenue of $755.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.18%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TER. Stifel Nicolaus cut Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum raised Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $160.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.61.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

