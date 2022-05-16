1,933 Shares in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Acquired by Regal Investment Advisors LLC

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,933 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $68.53 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.12. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.13 and a twelve month high of $110.45. The firm has a market cap of $24.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 5.95.

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.65.

In related news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total value of $92,710.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.